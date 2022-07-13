Monday, July 11

3:52 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Vehicle

7:25 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

8:26 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:22 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

10:38 a.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies

10:54 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

4:13 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Disorderly Conduct

4:53 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

5:44 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

Tuesday, July 12

1:06 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

8 a.m., S. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash

8:51 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

10:15 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

10:19 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property

12:12 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mental Health

1:43 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

3:27 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

4:26 p.m., Capitol Ave., Information

4:29 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues

4:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

4:47 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Theft, Exceptionally Cleared

5:22 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check

8:13 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Mischief, Unable to Locate

9:02 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault

10:27 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

10:29 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Property/Found

11:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

