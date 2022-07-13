featured Pierre Police Blotter for July 11-12 Jul 13, 2022 Jul 13, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, July 113:52 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Vehicle7:25 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning8:26 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:17 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:22 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property10:38 a.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies10:54 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct4:13 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Disorderly Conduct4:53 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service5:44 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Complaint — DomesticTuesday, July 121:06 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health8 a.m., S. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash8:51 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash10:15 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check10:19 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Property12:12 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mental Health1:43 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning3:27 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued4:26 p.m., Capitol Ave., Information4:29 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Civil Issues4:31 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning4:47 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Theft, Exceptionally Cleared5:22 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check8:13 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Mischief, Unable to Locate9:02 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault10:27 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health10:29 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate10:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Property/Found11:32 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags St. E. Sioux Enforcement Highway Transports Citation Vehicle Complaint W. Dakota Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Coming Soon! It's almost time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Check it out!
