Wednesday, July 13

12:30 a.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

12:54 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol

1:02 a.m., E. Park St., Harassment

2:07 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

2:19 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Mental Health

7:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8:59 a.m., Bristol Pl., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

12:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

1:10 p.m., E. Park St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

1:28 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Person

1:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

2:04 p.m., E. Kay St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

3:47 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

4:25 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

7:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public Service

Thursday, July 14

8:04 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Missing

8:52 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

9:34 a.m., Windsor Pl., Assisting Other Agencies

9:52 a.m., Reen St., Code Enforcement

11:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

11:35 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

4:24 p.m., Bulow Dr., Extra Patrol

6:43 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

10 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault

10:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

