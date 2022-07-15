featured Pierre Police Blotter for July 13-14 Jul 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, July 1312:30 a.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate12:54 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol1:02 a.m., E. Park St., Harassment2:07 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate2:19 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Mental Health7:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate8:59 a.m., Bristol Pl., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor12:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case1:10 p.m., E. Park St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning1:28 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Person1:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash2:04 p.m., E. Kay St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning3:47 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning4:25 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash7:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies8:07 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public ServiceThursday, July 148:04 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Missing8:52 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check9:34 a.m., Windsor Pl., Assisting Other Agencies9:52 a.m., Reen St., Code Enforcement11:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property11:35 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies4:24 p.m., Bulow Dr., Extra Patrol6:43 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check10 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Domestic — No Assault10:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to LocateUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags E. Pl. Disorderly Conduct Highway Transports Law Crime Check Dr. St. Agency Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Coming Soon! It's almost time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Check it out!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.