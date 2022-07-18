Friday, July 15

2:06 a.m., E. Church St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:32 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check

4:05 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:27 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:28 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., Code Enforcement, Unfounded

11:44 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Information

12:12 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check, Detained

12:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check, Unfounded

1:06 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

3:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Trespass

3:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children

5:18 p.m., E. 5th St., Civil Issues

5:24 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:54 p.m., E. 8th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

7:40 p.m., S. Brule St., Civil Issues

Saturday, July 16

12:02 a.m., E. 5th St., Mischief, Unable to Locate

2:00 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:17 a.m., Venus St., Mischief

4:15 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Warrant or Summons, Detained

5:28 a.m., Eastgate Ave., Welfare Check

6:33 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

7:03 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information

7:10 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property

8:45 a.m., S. Pierre St., Public Service

8:57 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Public Service

9:24 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Theft, Citation Issued

10:05 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Information

12:07 p.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

1:10 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Harassment

1:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Domestic — No Assault

1:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Accidental Damage

2:42 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Domestic — No Assault

3:33 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash

3:56 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

4:16 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

4:20 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

4:32 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information

4:37 p.m., N. Evans St., Alcohol Violation, Detained

6:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:37 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:19 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check

9:14 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:37 p.m., N. Central Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:09 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:29 p.m., Plateau St., Suspicious Person

11:57 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

Sunday, July 17

12:05 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

1:56 a.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

9:17 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault

10:02 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

12:28 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

3:37 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:23 p.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check

6:25 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:47 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Information

11:56 p.m., E. 5th St., Domestic — No Assault

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

