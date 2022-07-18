Friday, July 15
2:06 a.m., E. Church St., Assisting Other Agencies
2:32 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Welfare Check
4:05 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:27 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
11:28 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., Code Enforcement, Unfounded
11:44 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Information
12:12 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check, Detained
12:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check, Unfounded
1:06 p.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies
3:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Trespass
3:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Family and Children
5:18 p.m., E. 5th St., Civil Issues
5:24 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate
5:54 p.m., E. 8th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
7:40 p.m., S. Brule St., Civil Issues
Saturday, July 16
12:02 a.m., E. 5th St., Mischief, Unable to Locate
2:00 a.m., W. Missouri Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
2:17 a.m., Venus St., Mischief
4:15 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Warrant or Summons, Detained
5:28 a.m., Eastgate Ave., Welfare Check
6:33 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
7:03 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information
7:10 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property
8:45 a.m., S. Pierre St., Public Service
8:57 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Public Service
9:24 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Theft, Citation Issued
10:05 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Information
12:07 p.m., Lowell Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
1:10 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Harassment
1:19 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Domestic — No Assault
1:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Accidental Damage
2:42 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Domestic — No Assault
3:33 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash
3:56 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
4:16 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
4:20 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service
4:32 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information
4:37 p.m., N. Evans St., Alcohol Violation, Detained
6:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
7:37 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Assisting Other Agencies
8:19 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check
9:14 p.m., N. Madison Ave., Traffic Complaint
9:37 p.m., N. Central Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:09 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:29 p.m., Plateau St., Suspicious Person
11:57 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
Sunday, July 17
12:05 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
1:56 a.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
9:17 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault
10:02 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
12:28 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
3:37 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:23 p.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check
6:25 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:47 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Information
11:56 p.m., E. 5th St., Domestic — No Assault
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
