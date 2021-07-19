Friday, July 16
1 a.m., Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement
4:39 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained
8:09 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check
8:34 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash
11:18 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Found Property
11:21 a.m., S. Central Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
11:34 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Code Enforcement, Verbal Warning
12:44 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Civil Issues
2:27 p.m., S. Brule St., Sex Offender Registration, Refer to Prosecutor
2:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued
3:15 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
3:20 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Civil Issues
3:52 p.m., E. Park St., Alarms, False Alarm
4:05 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person
4:10 p.m., E. Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies
4:51 p.m., No location, Mental Health
4:51 p.m., Clarise Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
6:14 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
7:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disturbing the Peace
7:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms
11:07 p.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
11:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
11:22 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assault, Inactive Case
Saturday, July 17
12:12 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
1:15 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health
7:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person
7:52 a.m., Woodriver Dr., Animal Found, Animal Impound
7:58 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Welfare Check
10:09 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Person
11:56 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
12:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
12:33 p.m., E. Eighth St., Animal Missing, Animal Impound
2:40 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct
3:12 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained
3:52 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
6:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
6:43 p.m., W. Sioux Ave. Disorderly Conduct
8:20 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
8:22 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Welfare Check
8:43 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
8:51 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information
10:50 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct
11:36 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Disorderly Conduct
Sunday, July 18
2:35 a.m., E. Fifth St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
3:12 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:01 a.m., Preston Pl., Disorderly Conduct
5:58 a.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
6:47 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property
12:34 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Missing
2:33 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Family and Children
2:50 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check
5:33 p.m., Village Dr., Traffic Complaint
6:40 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
8:59 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
9:14 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Animal Complaint — Domestic
10:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
11:27 p.m., E. Fourth St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
