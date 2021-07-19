Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, July 16

1 a.m., Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement

4:39 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:09 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

8:34 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Traffic Crash

11:18 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., Found Property

11:21 a.m., S. Central Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:34 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Code Enforcement, Verbal Warning

12:44 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Civil Issues

2:27 p.m., S. Brule St., Sex Offender Registration, Refer to Prosecutor

2:30 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

3:15 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

3:20 p.m., S. Madison Ave., Civil Issues

3:52 p.m., E. Park St., Alarms, False Alarm

4:05 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Intoxicated Person

4:10 p.m., E. Hwy 34, Assisting Other Agencies

4:51 p.m., No location, Mental Health

4:51 p.m., Clarise Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

6:14 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

7:26 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Disturbing the Peace

7:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms

11:07 p.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

11:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

11:22 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assault, Inactive Case

Saturday, July 17

12:12 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

1:15 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mental Health

7:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

7:52 a.m., Woodriver Dr., Animal Found, Animal Impound

7:58 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Welfare Check

10:09 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Suspicious Person

11:56 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

12:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

12:33 p.m., E. Eighth St., Animal Missing, Animal Impound

2:40 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:12 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Detained

3:52 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

6:11 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

6:43 p.m., W. Sioux Ave. Disorderly Conduct

8:20 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

8:22 p.m., S. Pawnee St., Welfare Check

8:43 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

8:51 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

10:50 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

11:36 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Sunday, July 18

2:35 a.m., E. Fifth St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

3:12 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:01 a.m., Preston Pl., Disorderly Conduct

5:58 a.m., E. Park St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

6:47 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

12:34 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Animal Missing

2:33 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Family and Children

2:50 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check

5:33 p.m., Village Dr., Traffic Complaint

6:40 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

8:59 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:14 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:59 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:27 p.m., E. Fourth St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

