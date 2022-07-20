featured Pierre Police Blotter for July 18-19 Jul 20, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, July 184:12 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate4:42 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., intoxicated person7:22 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint — non-domestic, unable to locate7:43 a.m., E. Church St., welfare check8:58 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., trespass, unable to locate9:04 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies10:26 a.m., Sioux Ave., traffic crash, citation issued11:09 a.m., Hampton Dr., welfare check5:09 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., civil issues5:30 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate6:12 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint — domestic6:58 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal missing9:33 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal found, animal impound11:02 p.m., E. 5th St., civil issuesTuesday, July 1912:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained1:41 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health4:08 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, refer to prosecutor5:38 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., family and children9:42 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies12:01 p.m., E. Humboldt St., information6:48 p.m., N. Willow Ave., alarms, false alarm7:23 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate9:52 p.m., Venus St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate9:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disturbing the peace, unfounded11:13 p.m., Polaris Ave., animal missingUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Complaint Animal N. Harrison Medicine Highway Engineering Criminal Law W. Sioux Dr. W. Dakota Agency Police W. Pleasant N. Spruce Ave. Crash Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Coming Soon! It's almost time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Check it out!
