Monday, July 18

4:12 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate

4:42 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., intoxicated person

7:22 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint — non-domestic, unable to locate

7:43 a.m., E. Church St., welfare check

8:58 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., trespass, unable to locate

9:04 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

10:26 a.m., Sioux Ave., traffic crash, citation issued

11:09 a.m., Hampton Dr., welfare check

5:09 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., civil issues

5:30 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

6:12 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint — domestic

6:58 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal missing

9:33 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal found, animal impound

11:02 p.m., E. 5th St., civil issues

Tuesday, July 19

12:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained

1:41 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health

4:08 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, refer to prosecutor

5:38 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., family and children

9:42 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies

12:01 p.m., E. Humboldt St., information

6:48 p.m., N. Willow Ave., alarms, false alarm

7:23 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate

9:52 p.m., Venus St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate

9:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disturbing the peace, unfounded

11:13 p.m., Polaris Ave., animal missing

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

