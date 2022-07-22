featured Pierre Police Blotter for July 20-21 Jul 22, 2022 Jul 22, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, July 2012:29 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., suspicious vehicle1:46 a.m., S. Pierre St., information, unable to locate5:08 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., alarms, unable to locate8:39 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., theft, citation issued12:49 p.m., E. Irwin St., harassment3:07 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., information3:26 p.m., Marina Ave., welfare check3:38 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property4:19 p.m., E. Sully Ave., vandalism, inactive case5:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal missing, unable to locate10:44 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., alarms, false alarm11:35 p.m., S. Pierre St., alarms, false alarmThursday, July 2112:32 a.m., Edgewater Dr., animal complaint — non-domestic8:01 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., vandalism, inactive case8:02 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check9:56 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., vandalism, inactive case10:10 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., vandalism, inactive case12:23 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., protection order violation, unfounded12:31 p.m., E. Wells Ave., all other criminal offenses1:38 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies2:22 p.m., Crested Ave., suspicious person5:25 p.m., E. Erskine St., animal trap9:50 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained10:35 p.m., N. Highland Ave., civil issues10:46 p.m., E. 5th St., missing personUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dr. W. Pleasant Animal Crime Law Medicine Criminal Law Detain Police Blotter Person False Alarm Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Coming Soon! It's almost time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. Check it out!
