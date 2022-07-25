Friday, July 22
12:22 a.m., N. 1st St., assisting other agencies
2:25 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
5:59 a.m., E. Church St., animal found, animal impound
6:02 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
6:05 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
6:19 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., welfare check
6:32 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
6:52 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
7:07 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
7:17 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
7:18 a.m., E. Franklin St., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
7:26 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
7:30 a.m., S. Lincoln Ave., mischief, inactive case
7:33 a.m., S. Tyler Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
7:50 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
8:08 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
8:08 a.m., E. Park St., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
8:11 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., found property
8:19 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
9:03 a.m., E. Franklin St., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
9:03 a.m., S. Pierre St., traffic complaint, verbal warning
9:11 a.m., E. Franklin St., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
9:33 a.m., E. Wells Ave., information
12:12 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Welfare Check
12:38 p.m., E. Humboldt St., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
1:42 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
3:19 p.m., Norbeck Dr., parking enforcement
3:27 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
3:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint — domestic
5:53 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint — non-domestic
6:02 p.m., N. Adams Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
6:15 p.m., Parkwood Dr., public service
7:37 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
9:16 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., protection order violation, unable to locate
9:18 p.m., N. Fir Ave., found property
9:23 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal call, verbal warning
9:45 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
11:16 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., extra patrol
Saturday, July 23
12:33 a.m., Capitol Ave., animal complaint — domestic
1:40 a.m., S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
7:58 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., accidental damage
8:24 a.m., 1st St., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate
8:37 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., domestic — no assault
9:21 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
9:24 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., all other criminal offenses, inactive case
10:02 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., information
10:21 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., information
11:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
2:26 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., animal complaint — domestic, verbal warning
3:06 p.m., S. Brule St., Trespass
3:35 p.m., Hill Top Dr., civil issues
4:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., domestic — no assault
6:04 p.m., S. Washington Ave., civil issues officer closed
6:54 p.m., S. Central Ave., harassment, unable to locate
7:47 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., assisting other agencies
10:13 p.m., Robinson Ave., missing person, refer to prosecutor
10:19 p.m., S. Robert St., family and children, refer to prosecutor
10:48 p.m., E. 5th St., information, unable to locate
11:12 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, detained
Sunday, July 24
12:24 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., assisting other agencies
1:47 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
2:01 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., mischief, unable to locate
2:20 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., suspicious vehicle, unfounded
4:30 a.m., Lakeview Ct., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
6:57 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., missing person
9:53 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., theft, citation issued
12:40 p.m., E. Seneca St., information
12:51 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., vandalism, inactive case
12:56 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
3 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., domestic — no assault
3:23 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, PARS assistance
3:44 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., information, unable to locate
4:43 p.m., E. Irwin St., family and children
6:49 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., information
6:56 pm.., E. SD Hwy 34, information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
