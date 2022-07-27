featured Pierre Police Blotter for July 25-26 Jul 27, 2022 Jul 27, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, July 2510:22 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., theft, inactive case12:49 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., missing property2:07 p.m., 5th St., traffic complaint, unable to locate3:19 p.m., S. Pierre St., accidental damage3:54 p.m., E. 5th St., mental health, unable to locate5:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate5:58 p.m., Court St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate6:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate6:34 p.m., N. Huron Ave., animal found7:41 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, detained7:47 p.m., S. Washington Ave., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate9:58 p.m., S. Robert St., Disorderly Conduct11:49 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., animal found, animal impoundTuesday, July 263:45 a.m., S. Taylor Ave., domestic — no assault5:55 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning5:58 a.m., E. Summit Ave., assisting other agencies7:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies9:49 a.m., E. Seneca St., assisting other agencies10:52 a.m., E. Park St., traffic crash1:10 p.m., E. Wells Ave., civil issues2:38 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies4:14 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., information4:24 p.m., Eastgate Ave., welfare check6:32 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate6:57 p.m., E. Irwin St., assisting other agencies10:23 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., assisting other agenciesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Animal S. Poplar Ave. Crime Highway Criminal Law Police W. Pleasant Agency Dr. Disorderly Conduct W. Prospect Ave. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. NOMINATE NOW
