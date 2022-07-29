featured Pierre Police Blotter for July 27-28 Jul 29, 2022 Jul 29, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, July 271:37 a.m., Hampton Dr., assisting other agencies7:26 a.m., N. Taylor Ave., traffic crash7:47 a.m., Governors Dr., parking enforcement, citation issued7:47 a.m., Governors Dr., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued7:49 a.m., Governors Dr., parking enforcement, citation issued8:54 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies3:01 p.m., E. Wells Ave., information, unable to locate3:26 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate4 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate6:17 p.m., E. Park St., information, inactive case10:40 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., alarms, false alarm11:18 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., alarms, false alarm11:29 p.m., E. Wells Ave., suspicious person, unable to locateThursday, July 286:40 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies8:57 a.m., S. Ree St., found property10:16 a.m., Hampton Dr., welfare check11:54 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued12:19 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., disorderly conduct, refer to prosecutor12:47 p.m., E. Irwin St., welfare check1:19 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., vandalism, inactive case2:11 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., found bike2:51 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct3:39 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic crash3:47 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., theft, inactive case4:08 p.m., Bushfield Dr., animal found, unable to locate4:13 p.m., S. Central Ave., family and children4:42 p.m., Reen St., protection order violation, refer to prosecutor5:30 p.m., Eastgate Ave., animal complaint — domestic, unable to locate5:58 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., assisting other agencies6:05 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate6:48 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., theft, inactive case8:23 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., suspicious person8:37 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check11:47 p.m., Norbeck Dr., welfare check11:58 p.m., E. Irwin St., suspicious personUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Join our newsletter Submit a story idea Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Enforcement Dr. Highway Crime Disorderly Conduct Citation E. Broadway Ave. Parking Ticket Hampton Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit It's time to have the readers decide who is the Best of the Best in 2022 in Pierre and Fort Pierre. NOMINATE NOW
