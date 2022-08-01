Friday, July 29
2:18 a.m., Monument Dr., assisting other agencies
8:54 a.m., Antelope St., traffic crash
9:21 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., welfare check
9:30 a.m., Garfield Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
10:58 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
11:42 a.m., S. Pierre St., information
11:54 a.m., E. Wells Ave., vandalism, citation issued
12:59 p.m., E. Park St., assisting other agencies
3:14 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., missing property
5:12 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
7:08 p.m., N. 1st St., traffic enforcement, written warning
7:45 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
10:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., found property
11:24 p.m., Landfill Rd., suspicious vehicle, unable to locate
Saturday, July 30
6:44 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., information
9:29 a.m., E. Stanley Rd., assisting other agencies
11:41 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
11:51 p.m., N. Airport Rd., information, unable to locate
1:19 p.m., Hwy 14, animal complaint — domestic
3:12 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., assisting other agencies
5:34 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
8:09 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., information
8:17 p.m., Edgewater Dr., animal complaint — non-domestic
9:22 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
10:25 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
11:36 p.m., W. 2nd St., mischief, verbal warning
Sunday, July 31
12:47 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
1:14 a.m., S. Central Ave., assisting other agencies
1:35 a.m., N. Oneida Ave., juvenile offenses, verbal warning
2:08 a.m., E. 1st St., disorderly conduct, unfounded
6:54 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
9:58 a.m., S. Henry St., civil issues
11:35 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., welfare check
11:45 a.m., US Hwy 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate
12:16 p.m., E. Park St., vandalism, refer to prosecutor
2:11 p.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check
2:56 p.m., N. Highland Ave., welfare check
6:13 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
7:57 p.m., S. Adams Ave., burglary
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.