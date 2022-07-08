featured Pierre Police Blotter for July 6-7 Jul 8, 2022 Jul 8, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, July 6th3:02 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Person7:59 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning9:33 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Public Service10:17 a.m., N. Maple Ave., Parking Enforcement, Written Warning10:27 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Missing Property10:27 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues11:02 a.m., S. Central Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult1:43 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Harassment5:12 p.m., E. Kay St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound6:28 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information6:41 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information, Unable to Locate7:33 p.m., Hampton Dr., Assisting Other Agencies8:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate10 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly ConductThursday, July, 7th12:44 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct1:10 a.m., S. Robert St., Civil Issues3:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies6:19 a.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies7:12 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Information8:54 a.m., Westwood Dr., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic9:19 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case10:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case1:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm5:05 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained6:09 p.m., Sheila Dr., Welfare Check6:11 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate6:42 p.m., E. Main Ave., Assisting Other Agencies7:55 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check9:36 p.m., E. Irwin St., Animal Missing11:02 p.m., E. 8th St., Protection Order Violation, Inactive CaseUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dr. W. Crime Criminal Law Highway Police Agency E. Disorderly Conduct Complaint Police Blotter Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
