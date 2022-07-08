Wednesday, July 6th

3:02 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Missing Person

7:59 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

9:33 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Public Service

10:17 a.m., N. Maple Ave., Parking Enforcement, Written Warning

10:27 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Missing Property

10:27 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Civil Issues

11:02 a.m., S. Central Ave., Prisoner Transport — Adult

1:43 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Harassment

5:12 p.m., E. Kay St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

6:28 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information

6:41 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information, Unable to Locate

7:33 p.m., Hampton Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

8:30 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

10 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Thursday, July, 7th

12:44 a.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct

1:10 a.m., S. Robert St., Civil Issues

3:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:19 a.m., E. 5th St., Assisting Other Agencies

7:12 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Information

8:54 a.m., Westwood Dr., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

9:19 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

10:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

1:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:05 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

6:09 p.m., Sheila Dr., Welfare Check

6:11 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:42 p.m., E. Main Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:55 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check

9:36 p.m., E. Irwin St., Animal Missing

11:02 p.m., E. 8th St., Protection Order Violation, Inactive Case

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

