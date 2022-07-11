Friday, July 8

10:28 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Civil Issues

11 a.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:42 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property, Inactive Case

1:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property

3:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

3:49 p.m., E. 8th St., Protection Order Violation, Unfounded

5:12 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Found Property

5:59 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

6:52 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Missing Person

8 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

9:32 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Saturday, July 9

12:42 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person

12:46 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mischief

5:46 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

5:58 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

7:23 a.m., S. Robert St., Civil Issues

7:23 a.m., S. Brule St., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

11:58 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

6:13 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information

8:35 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues

9:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

9:22 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Harassment

10:21 p.m., E. Kay St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

10:42 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault

11:39 p.m., E. Kay St., Disorderly Conduct

Sunday, July 10

4:31 a.m., S. Central Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Inactive Case

8:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

12:15 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

3:12 p.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

3:16 p.m., S. Fort St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

3:38 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Information

4:47 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

5:05 p.m., Hwy 14, Trespass, Verbal Warning

5:09 p.m., Vista Loop, Animal Complaint — Domestic

5:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

6:48 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

10 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:24 p.m., Abbey Rd., Public Service

10:57 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

