Friday, July 8
10:28 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Civil Issues
11 a.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:42 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property, Inactive Case
1:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property
3:30 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
3:49 p.m., E. 8th St., Protection Order Violation, Unfounded
5:12 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Found Property
5:59 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor
6:52 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., Missing Person
8 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
9:32 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
Saturday, July 9
12:42 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Suspicious Person
12:46 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mischief
5:46 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check
5:58 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
7:23 a.m., S. Robert St., Civil Issues
7:23 a.m., S. Brule St., Disorderly Conduct, Detained
11:58 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
6:13 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Information
8:35 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Civil Issues
9:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check
9:22 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Harassment
10:21 p.m., E. Kay St., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
10:42 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault
11:39 p.m., E. Kay St., Disorderly Conduct
Sunday, July 10
4:31 a.m., S. Central Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Inactive Case
8:18 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health
12:15 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
3:12 p.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
3:16 p.m., S. Fort St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
3:38 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Information
4:47 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Vandalism, Inactive Case
5:05 p.m., Hwy 14, Trespass, Verbal Warning
5:09 p.m., Vista Loop, Animal Complaint — Domestic
5:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint
6:48 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor
10 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:24 p.m., Abbey Rd., Public Service
10:57 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:54 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
