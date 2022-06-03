Wednesday, June 1

4:19 a.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

8:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Refer to Prosecutor

11:01 a.m., E. 2nd Ave., Prisoner Transport

12:42 p.m., Abbey Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

3:16 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate

5:38 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

6:06 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Stolen Vehicle

6:50 p.m., SD Hwy 34, Traffic Complaint

7:20 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:53 p.m., Stratford Pl., Assisting Other Agencies

11:30 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

11:55 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

Thursday, June 2

12 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

2:18 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., Family and Children

2:55 a.m., S. Brule St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

7:36 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

9:28 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Public Service

9:52 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

10:14 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Civil Issues

3:05 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

3:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

3:30 p.m., S. Henry St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

4:24 p.m., S. Henry St., Domestic — No Assault

4:54 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

5:11 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Information

5:16 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief

6:15 p.m., S. Henry St., All Other Criminal Offenses, Verbal Warning

7:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint

9:45 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Civil Issues

9:58 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:34 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



