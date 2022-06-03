featured Pierre Police Blotter for June 1-2 Jun 3, 2022 Jun 3, 2022 Updated 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Join our free daily newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, June 14:19 a.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate8:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Refer to Prosecutor11:01 a.m., E. 2nd Ave., Prisoner Transport12:42 p.m., Abbey Rd., Assisting Other Agencies3:16 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate5:38 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service6:06 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Stolen Vehicle6:50 p.m., SD Hwy 34, Traffic Complaint7:20 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies8:53 p.m., Stratford Pl., Assisting Other Agencies11:30 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information11:55 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal WarningThursday, June 212 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained2:18 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., Family and Children2:55 a.m., S. Brule St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate7:36 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued9:28 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Public Service9:52 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check10:14 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Civil Issues3:05 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health3:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate3:30 p.m., S. Henry St., Intoxicated Person, Detained4:24 p.m., S. Henry St., Domestic — No Assault4:54 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check5:11 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Information5:16 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mischief6:15 p.m., S. Henry St., All Other Criminal Offenses, Verbal Warning7:28 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Complaint9:45 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Civil Issues9:58 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate10:34 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare CheckUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dr. Welfare Highway Transports E. Sully Ave. Crash Complaint Agency St. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
