Thursday, June 1
1:25 a.m., N. Huron Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
2:50 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
2:57 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, assisting other agencies
7:10 a.m., S. Arthur Ave., animal complaint - domestic
12:37 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., family and children
2:31 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., information
3:17 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
5:17 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
6:12 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., information, unfounded
6:23 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
6:27 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash
6:59 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., intoxicated person, detained
7:06 p.m., S. Pierre St., traffic crash
Friday, June 2
12:30 a.m., S. Pierre St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
12:43 a.m., Crested Ave., welfare check
3:57 a.m., E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct
5:07 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
7:32 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., information
10:16 a.m., W. 2nd St., intoxicated person, unable to locate
10:29 a.m., Sunset Dr., disorderly conduct
10:42 a.m., E. 5th St., domestic - no assault
11:23 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., theft, refer to prosecutor
11:51 a.m., S. Pierre St., alarms, false alarm
3:02 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
3:36 p.m., E. Park St., welfare check
5:54 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., alarms, false alarm
8:34 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., disturbing the peace, detained
9:10 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., code enforcement, verbal warning
10:36 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
11:18 p.m., Sully Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
Saturday, June 3
1:38 a.m., E. Park St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
2:10 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., welfare check, unable to locate
2:22 a.m., Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
8:07 a.m., Riggs Dr., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
8:15 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint - domestic
8:23 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., missing property, inactive case
8:58 a.m., Venus St., livestock at large
10:07 a.m., Wells Ave., found property
10:45 a.m., Elizabeth Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic
11:01 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person
12:34 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., suspicious person, verbal warning
5:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person
8:14 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., animal complaint - domestic
8:40 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., intoxicated person, detained
9:21 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
Sunday, June 4
12:24 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
7:51 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, detained
8:58 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic
9:45 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., assisting other agencies
10:22 a.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check, detained
12:22 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., civil issues
12:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint - domestic
1:02 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, found property
2:26 p.m., S. Henry St., vandalism, verbal warning
3:11 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., traffic crash
3:42 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., civil issues
4:00 p.m., E. Park St., suspicious person, unable to locate
10:35 p.m., E. Park St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
11:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.