Friday, June 10

2:45 a.m., S. Henry St., Disorderly Conduct

3:01 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

3:04 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

3:06 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:30 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

6:42 a.m., N. Evans St., Welfare Check

7:48 a.m., S. Fort St., Welfare Check

9:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:38 a.m., Laurel Ln., Animal Missing

9:48 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:51 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

10:56 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

11:50 a.m., Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

11:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12:08 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

12:15 p.m., E. Church St., Public Service

12:28 p.m., E. 5th St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

1:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

2:32 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

2:54 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

4:23 p.m., W. 2nd St., Fraud, Inactive Case

4:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Family and Children, Verbal Warning

4:58 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained

5:18 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:14 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning

9:16 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Bite

9:39 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint

9:48 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

9:58 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Harassment

10:13 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

Saturday, June 11

3:27 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

6:51 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:23 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

7:56 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Mischief

8:15 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:35 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:48 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Mischief

11:07 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Sunday, June 12

9:52 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found

1:09 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Bite

8:17 p.m., S. Chapelle St., Information

8:34 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Share feedback on this article


Tags

Load comments