Friday, June 10
2:45 a.m., S. Henry St., Disorderly Conduct
3:01 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
3:04 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
3:06 a.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
6:30 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
6:42 a.m., N. Evans St., Welfare Check
7:48 a.m., S. Fort St., Welfare Check
9:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
9:38 a.m., Laurel Ln., Animal Missing
9:48 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
9:51 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
10:56 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property
11:50 a.m., Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
11:56 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
12:08 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
12:15 p.m., E. Church St., Public Service
12:28 p.m., E. 5th St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
1:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
2:32 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued
2:54 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
4:23 p.m., W. 2nd St., Fraud, Inactive Case
4:54 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Family and Children, Verbal Warning
4:58 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Detained
5:18 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:14 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Traffic Complaint, Verbal Warning
9:16 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Bite
9:39 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint
9:48 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To
9:58 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Harassment
10:13 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
Saturday, June 11
3:27 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check
6:51 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic
7:23 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person
7:56 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Mischief
8:15 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained
8:35 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:48 p.m., Norbeck Dr., Mischief
11:07 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
Sunday, June 12
9:52 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Found
1:09 p.m., S. Tyler Ave., Animal Bite
8:17 p.m., S. Chapelle St., Information
8:34 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
