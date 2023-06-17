Monday, June 12
12:11 a.m., Morefield Rd., assisting other agencies
12:48 a.m., E. 5th St., disorderly conduct
2:52 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., domestic - no assault
7:37 a.m., E. Cabot St., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning
12:52 p.m., E. 4th St., harassment, verbal warning
1:07 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., mischief, verbal warning
3:04 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
3:05 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check
3:25 p.m., S. Coteau St., traffic crash, verbal warning
3:53 p.m., S. Robert St., welfare check
4:09 p.m., Lakeview Ct., civil issues
8:46 p.m., E. Sully Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
9:02 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., information
9:49 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
10:35 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
11:08 p.m., S. Pierre St., traffic enforcement, citation issued
Tuesday, June 13
3:39 a.m., E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
7:29 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint - domestic
8:30 a.m., Laframboise, found property
12:38 a.m., W. Oak St., civil issues
2:07 p.m., Lakeview Ct., theft, inactive case
2:21 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., civil issues
4:25 p.m., Venus St., welfare check
5:42 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., parking enforcement
6:34 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
7:39 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., assisting other agencies
8:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., suspicious person
8:24 p.m., Capitol Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
8:29 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., traffic crash
8:48 p.m., Mars St., animal complaint - non-domestic
9:38 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic crash
11:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
Wednesday, June 14
6:24 a.m., Norbeck Dr., civil issues
11:04 a.m., Lakeview Ct., theft, inactive case
11:31 a.m., Governors Dr., found property
1:00 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
3:23 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., mischief, verbal warning
3:31 p.m., N. Yankton Ave., juvenile offenses
3:50 p.m., Venus St., welfare check
5:30 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., family, and children
5:56 p.m., S. Robert St., theft
Thursday, June 15
12:39 a.m., E. Humboldt St., welfare check
1:00 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
1:23 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
3:37 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
4:15 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property
4:21 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
6:15 a.m., E. Sully Ave., disorderly conduct
7:06 a.m., Hwy 1804, animal complaint - non-domestic
8:07 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., information
8:56 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
9:35 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., code enforcement
10:47 a.m., N. Poplar Ave., family and children
11:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues
12:50 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., found property
2:59 p.m., N. Evans St., traffic complaint
4:15 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., parking enforcement
5:44 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., alarms
5:44 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
7:54 p.m., E. Park St., information
8:08 p.m., Airport Rd., alarms, false alarm
8:47 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
9:36 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., civil issues
10:49 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
