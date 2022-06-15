featured Pierre Police Blotter for June 13-14 Jun 15, 2022 Jun 15, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monday, May 1312:22 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm6:14 a.m., S. Pierre St., Information6:50 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Information12:33 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Assisting Other Agencies2:05 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information2:11 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Missing Property2:19 p.m., N. Fir St., Traffic Complaint3:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check3:27 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies5:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash5:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound5:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash8:31 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault11:22 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False AlarmTuesday, May 1412:27 a.m., S. Washington Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate1:31 a.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies3:31 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Unable to Locate9:28 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Family and Children, Verbal Warning11:50 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm12:42 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information2:59 p.m., Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash4:16 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct5:08 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies6:04 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Stolen Vehicle9:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate9:35 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound10:08 p.m., E. 4th Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic11:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False AlarmUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Animal N. Garfield Highway Medicine Transports Crime Impound W. Sioux N. Agency False Alarm Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.