Monday, May 13

12:22 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

6:14 a.m., S. Pierre St., Information

6:50 a.m., E. Sully Ave., Information

12:33 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:05 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Information

2:11 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Missing Property

2:19 p.m., N. Fir St., Traffic Complaint

3:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check

3:27 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

5:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

5:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

5:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

8:31 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault

11:22 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Tuesday, May 14

12:27 a.m., S. Washington Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

1:31 a.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

3:31 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Assault, Unable to Locate

9:28 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., Family and Children, Verbal Warning

11:50 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

12:42 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

2:59 p.m., Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

4:16 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct

5:08 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:04 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Stolen Vehicle

9:26 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

9:35 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

10:08 p.m., E. 4th Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11:33 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

