Wednesday, June 15

7:13 a.m., E. 7th St., Information

9:03 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement

1 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

1:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:55 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

3:53 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:48 p.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Missing

8:01 p.m., S. Brule St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

8:04 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

9:04 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

9:40 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check

9:53 p.m., E. Church St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

Thursday, June 16

1:52 a.m., E. 2nd Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

6:30 a.m., W. 7th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

8:58 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

12:02 p.m., Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case

1:01 p.m., E. Park Ave., Traffic Complaint

2:46 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Civil Issues

5:14 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

6:05 p.m., Reen St., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

6:05 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Information

6:37 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Found Property

6:41 p.m., S. Central Ave., Suspicious Person

9:58 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

10:43 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

10:57 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Share feedback on this article


Tags

Load comments