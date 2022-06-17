featured Pierre Police Blotter for June 15-16 Jun 17, 2022 Jun 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, June 157:13 a.m., E. 7th St., Information9:03 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement1 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning1:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies2:55 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case3:53 p.m., N. Taylor Ave., Assisting Other Agencies6:48 p.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Missing8:01 p.m., S. Brule St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate8:04 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health9:04 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm9:40 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Welfare Check9:53 p.m., E. Church St., Traffic Crash, Verbal WarningThursday, June 161:52 a.m., E. 2nd Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate6:30 a.m., W. 7th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic8:58 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case12:02 p.m., Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Inactive Case1:01 p.m., E. Park Ave., Traffic Complaint2:46 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Civil Issues5:14 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic6:05 p.m., Reen St., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor6:05 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Information6:37 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Found Property6:41 p.m., S. Central Ave., Suspicious Person9:58 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash10:43 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate10:57 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., Disorderly ConductUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags E. N. Harrison Complaint Highway Transports Agency Crash Traffic Animal Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
