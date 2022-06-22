Friday, June 17

12:37 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

4:48 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Mental Health

9:10 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

9:45 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

11:31 a.m., S. Henry St., Information

11:54 a.m., E. 4th St., Information

12:28 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Missing Person

1:53 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

2:16 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Information

2:36 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Domestic — No Assault

4:03 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

4:42 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

4:55 p.m., N. Central Ave., Family and Children

5:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check

6:22 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash

6:38 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Welfare Check

6:38 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

7:03 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public Service

7:20 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

7:30 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Trap

7:37 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

8:08 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

8:43 p.m., S. Henry Ave., Information

9:31 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:11 p.m., Robinson Ave., Information

10:26 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:29 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol

Saturday, June 18

12:35 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Alcohol Violation, Verbal Warning

12:47 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued

1:16 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Verbal Warning

2:44 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Fireworks

2:51 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning

6:17 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Intoxicated Person

7:30 a.m., S. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement

8:30 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Public Services

8:37 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information

9:51 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Domestic — No Assault

10:03 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

10:39 a.m., S. Henry St., Parking Enforcement

10:56 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Unable to Locate

11:32 a.m., E. Church St., Animal Bite, Animal Impound

11:42 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor

1:09 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

2:17 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

2:38 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

2:40 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assault, Unable to Locate

3:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Accidental Damage

4:39 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

5:15 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Found Property

6:24 p.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property

6:55 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Intoxicated Person

7:06 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public Service

7:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:34 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:50 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person

7:52 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disturbing the Peace

8:52 p.m., S. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement

9:34 p.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Citation Issued

9:41 p.m., Lancaster Pl., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

11:06 p.m., S. Fort St., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case

11:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

11:36 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Domestic/Family Dispute, Refer to Prosecutor

Sunday, June 19

12:32 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

1:06 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

1:18 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

8:44 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate

9:12 a.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

9:47 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Welfare Check

11:09 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

12:10 p.m., Bristol Pl., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

12:29 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property

1:09 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

1:12 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

1:50 p.m., Lancaster Loop, Alarms

1:51 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

2:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses, Verbal Warning

6:17 p.m., City Shop, Mischief

6:47 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check

7:30 p.m., S. Pierre St., Fraud

8:43 p.m., N. Van Buren Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

8:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

9:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor

Monday, June 20

12:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

12:47 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Missing Person, Verbal Warning

6:04 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

6:14 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Missing Person

10:44 a.m., Marina Ave., Welfare Check

12:09 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

12:53 p.m., E. Irwin St., Found Property

7:41 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Found Property

10:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

10:54 p.m., Eagle Dr., Civil/Non Criminal

Tuesday, June 21

3:28 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

6:56 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Mental Health

8:11 a.m., Airport Rd., Public Service

8:18 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:35 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Family and Children

9:39 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

9:47 a.m., E. Franklin St., Theft, Unfounded

10:32 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case

1:56 p.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property

3:17 p.m., Sheila Dr., Parking Enforcement

3:31 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies

3:35 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Civil Issues

4:05 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

4:35 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained

5:45 p.m., Airport Rd., Public Service

8:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

8:28 p.m., Mary Ln., Assisting Other Agencies

9:41 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:01 p.m., E. 8th St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

10:18 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

11:14 p.m., Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

