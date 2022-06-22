Friday, June 17
12:37 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property
4:48 a.m., E. Wynoka St., Mental Health
9:10 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
9:45 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service
11:31 a.m., S. Henry St., Information
11:54 a.m., E. 4th St., Information
12:28 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Missing Person
1:53 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service
2:16 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Information
2:36 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Domestic — No Assault
4:03 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service
4:42 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
4:55 p.m., N. Central Ave., Family and Children
5:27 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check
6:22 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Traffic Crash
6:38 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Welfare Check
6:38 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
7:03 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public Service
7:20 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
7:30 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Trap
7:37 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
8:08 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
8:43 p.m., S. Henry Ave., Information
9:31 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:11 p.m., Robinson Ave., Information
10:26 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:29 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol
Saturday, June 18
12:35 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Alcohol Violation, Verbal Warning
12:47 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued
1:16 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Verbal Warning
2:44 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Fireworks
2:51 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., Fireworks, Verbal Warning
6:17 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Intoxicated Person
7:30 a.m., S. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement
8:30 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Public Services
8:37 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information
9:51 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Domestic — No Assault
10:03 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
10:39 a.m., S. Henry St., Parking Enforcement
10:56 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash, Unable to Locate
11:32 a.m., E. Church St., Animal Bite, Animal Impound
11:42 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Refer to Prosecutor
1:09 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
2:17 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
2:38 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash
2:40 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assault, Unable to Locate
3:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Accidental Damage
4:39 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check
5:15 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Found Property
6:24 p.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property
6:55 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Intoxicated Person
7:06 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Public Service
7:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:34 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
7:50 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person
7:52 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disturbing the Peace
8:52 p.m., S. Central Ave., Parking Enforcement
9:34 p.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Citation Issued
9:41 p.m., Lancaster Pl., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
11:06 p.m., S. Fort St., Stolen Vehicle, Inactive Case
11:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
11:36 p.m., Bushfield Dr., Domestic/Family Dispute, Refer to Prosecutor
Sunday, June 19
12:32 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
1:06 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person
1:18 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
8:44 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate
9:12 a.m., N. Central Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
9:47 a.m., S. Pawnee St., Welfare Check
11:09 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
12:10 p.m., Bristol Pl., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor
12:29 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Found Property
1:09 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
1:12 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies
1:50 p.m., Lancaster Loop, Alarms
1:51 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash
2:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., All Other Criminal Offenses, Verbal Warning
6:17 p.m., City Shop, Mischief
6:47 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Welfare Check
7:30 p.m., S. Pierre St., Fraud
8:43 p.m., N. Van Buren Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
8:53 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person
9:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Refer to Prosecutor
Monday, June 20
12:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
12:47 a.m., E. Humboldt St., Missing Person, Verbal Warning
6:04 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
6:14 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Missing Person
10:44 a.m., Marina Ave., Welfare Check
12:09 p.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies
12:53 p.m., E. Irwin St., Found Property
7:41 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Found Property
10:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
10:54 p.m., Eagle Dr., Civil/Non Criminal
Tuesday, June 21
3:28 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
6:56 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Mental Health
8:11 a.m., Airport Rd., Public Service
8:18 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
9:35 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Family and Children
9:39 a.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service
9:47 a.m., E. Franklin St., Theft, Unfounded
10:32 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case
1:56 p.m., S. Pierre St., Found Property
3:17 p.m., Sheila Dr., Parking Enforcement
3:31 p.m., S. Pierre St., Assisting Other Agencies
3:35 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Civil Issues
4:05 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
4:35 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained
5:45 p.m., Airport Rd., Public Service
8:15 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues
8:28 p.m., Mary Ln., Assisting Other Agencies
9:41 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
10:01 p.m., E. 8th St., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
10:18 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
11:14 p.m., Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.