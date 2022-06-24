featured Pierre Police Blotter for June 22-23 Jun 24, 2022 Jun 24, 2022 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, June 22nd2:32 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate11:54 a.m., E. Park St., Extra Patrol12:02 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Welfare Check4:14 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued5:16 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Refer to Prosecutor5:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property9:03 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm10:13 p.m., E. 8th St., Disorderly Conduct10:17 p.m., S. Central Ave., Mental HealthThursday, June 23rd12:46 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Mental Health4:36 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Welfare Check5:10 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate8:31 a.m., Hwy 14, Information8:50 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Code Enforcement9:53 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Code Enforcement11:16 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate12:06 p.m., Callaway Ct., Assisting Other Agencies12:33 p.m., S. Central Ave., Information1:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash5:44 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Assisting Other Agencies7:05 p.m., Dakota Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued10:26 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., InformationUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags W. Sioux Ave. Enforcement Highway Transports Complaint Citation Parking Ticket N. Harrison Traffic Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
