Wednesday, June 22nd

2:32 a.m., E. Park St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

11:54 a.m., E. Park St., Extra Patrol

12:02 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Welfare Check

4:14 p.m., S. Grant Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

5:16 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Refer to Prosecutor

5:49 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Found Property

9:03 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

10:13 p.m., E. 8th St., Disorderly Conduct

10:17 p.m., S. Central Ave., Mental Health

Thursday, June 23rd

12:46 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Mental Health

4:36 a.m., Bushfield Dr., Welfare Check

5:10 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

8:31 a.m., Hwy 14, Information

8:50 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Code Enforcement

9:53 a.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Code Enforcement

11:16 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12:06 p.m., Callaway Ct., Assisting Other Agencies

12:33 p.m., S. Central Ave., Information

1:08 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

5:44 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:05 p.m., Dakota Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

10:26 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Share feedback on this article


Tags

Load comments