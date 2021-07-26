Friday, June 23
12:58 a.m., W. 2nd St., Mischief, Unable to Locate
1:45 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
7:58 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check
10:29 a.m., E. Church St., Assisting Other Agencies
11:14 a.m., US Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:27 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
11:53 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
12:09 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies
1:34 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor
2:59 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
3:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person
3:37 p.m., Crested Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor
4:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
4:15 p.m., SD Hwy 1804, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
6:37 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
7:05 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning
8:52 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
9:15 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check
10:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information
10:30 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Welfare Check
10:49 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Civil Issues
11:17 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
11:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Refer to Prosecutor
Saturday, June 24
1:36 a.m., Abbey Rd., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
2:06 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person
2:40 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10 a.m., S. Brule St., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor
12:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained
3:18 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check
4:04 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Detained
5:50 p.m., S. Brule St., Traffic Complaint
7:21 p.m., Sibert Pl., Assisting Other Agencies
7:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information
7:49 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor
8:23 p.m., Green St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:55 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Harassment
Sunday, June 25
12:48 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
2:58 a.m., W. 2nd St., Public Service
3:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
3:11 a.m., N. Spruce Ace., Information, Unfounded
7:45 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assault
11:40 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
11:52 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., Traffic Crash
12:06 p.m., Hwy 1804, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate
1:21 p.m., Hill Top Dr., Information
1:44 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Traffic Crash
3:14 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
5:41 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property
6:40 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor
11:12 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Disorderly Conduct
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.