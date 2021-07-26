Pierre Police Department
City of Pierre

Friday, June 23

12:58 a.m., W. 2nd St., Mischief, Unable to Locate

1:45 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

7:58 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check

10:29 a.m., E. Church St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:14 a.m., US Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:27 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

11:53 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:09 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

1:34 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

2:59 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:01 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person

3:37 p.m., Crested Ave., Assault, Refer to Prosecutor

4:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

4:15 p.m., SD Hwy 1804, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:37 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

7:05 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

8:52 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

9:15 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check

10:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

10:30 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., Welfare Check

10:49 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Civil Issues

11:17 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

11:33 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Refer to Prosecutor

Saturday, June 24

1:36 a.m., Abbey Rd., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

2:06 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Intoxicated Person

2:40 a.m., N. Monroe Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10 a.m., S. Brule St., Family and Children, Refer to Prosecutor

12:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained

3:18 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Welfare Check

4:04 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Welfare Check, Detained

5:50 p.m., S. Brule St., Traffic Complaint

7:21 p.m., Sibert Pl., Assisting Other Agencies

7:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Information

7:49 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

8:23 p.m., Green St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:55 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Harassment

Sunday, June 25

12:48 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

2:58 a.m., W. 2nd St., Public Service

3:01 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:11 a.m., N. Spruce Ace., Information, Unfounded

7:45 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Assault

11:40 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:52 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., Traffic Crash

12:06 p.m., Hwy 1804, Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

1:21 p.m., Hill Top Dr., Information

1:44 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Traffic Crash

3:14 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

5:41 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Found Property

6:40 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

11:12 p.m., S. Taylor Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

