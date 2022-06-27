Friday, June 24

2:35 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol

7:01 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Civil Issues

9:42 a.m., Callaway Ct., Alarms, False Alarm

11:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information, Refer to Prosecutor

2:23 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

2:42 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

3:16 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

3:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

3:56 p.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

4:07 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property

4:46 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

5:35 p.m., E. Franklin St., Family and Children

6:10 p.m., E. 4th St., Information

6:27 p.m., N. Pierce Ave., Mental Health

8 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Civil Issues

8:05 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information

9:18 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

11:14 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

Saturday, June 25

3:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:32 a.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm

7:49 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check

12:35 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Missing

1:45 p.m., N. Pierce Ave., Mental Health, Detained

2:09 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:20 p.m., Sully Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

4:39 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic

4:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

5:21 p.m., Farm Island, Assisting Other Agencies

7:28 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Family and Children

8:02 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

8:54 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault

9:31 p.m., E. Hwy 34, Information

11:38 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate

Sunday, June 26

12:05 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

1:05 a.m., S. Ree St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

12:56 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

6:51 p.m., Pasque Dr., Trespass, Verbal Warning

7:11 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

9:52 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Drug Offense

10:30 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:40 p.m., E. Summit Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

11:21 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

11:46 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

