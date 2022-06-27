Friday, June 24
2:35 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Extra Patrol
7:01 a.m., N. Pierce Ave., Civil Issues
9:42 a.m., Callaway Ct., Alarms, False Alarm
11:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information, Refer to Prosecutor
2:23 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service
2:42 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
3:16 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
3:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
3:56 p.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
4:07 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Found Property
4:46 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
5:35 p.m., E. Franklin St., Family and Children
6:10 p.m., E. 4th St., Information
6:27 p.m., N. Pierce Ave., Mental Health
8 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Civil Issues
8:05 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Information
9:18 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
11:14 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
Saturday, June 25
3:42 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:32 a.m., E. 4th St., Alarms, False Alarm
7:49 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check
12:35 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Missing
1:45 p.m., N. Pierce Ave., Mental Health, Detained
2:09 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
2:20 p.m., Sully Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
4:39 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic
4:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
5:21 p.m., Farm Island, Assisting Other Agencies
7:28 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Family and Children
8:02 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
8:54 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Domestic — No Assault
9:31 p.m., E. Hwy 34, Information
11:38 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate
Sunday, June 26
12:05 a.m., E. Missouri Ave., Suspicious Vehicle
1:05 a.m., S. Ree St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate
12:56 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property
6:51 p.m., Pasque Dr., Trespass, Verbal Warning
7:11 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate
9:52 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Drug Offense
10:30 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person, Detained
10:40 p.m., E. Summit Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
11:21 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning
11:46 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Fireworks, Unable to Locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
