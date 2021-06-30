Monday, June 28
12:56 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
2:43 a.m., S. Coteau St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
3:03 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Mischief
5:29 a.m, Hwy 14, Animal Complaint — Deer
10:43 a.m., Airport R.., Civil Issues
10:55 a.m, E. 5th St., Civil Issues
11:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
12:16 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case
12:49 p.m., E. 5th St., Missing Person
1:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case
2:20 p.m., E. Irwin St., Disturbing the Peace
4:01 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
5:51 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check, Verbal Warning
7:20 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Civil/Non Criminal
8:22 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:05 p.m., W. 2nd St., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
10:26 p.m., Polaris Ave., Civil Issues
Tuesday, June 29
9:39 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Assisting Other Agencies
1:23 p.m., E. 7th St., Welfare Check
1:40 p.m., S. Henry St., Theft, Inactive Case
6:50 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
