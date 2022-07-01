Wednesday, June 29

12:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assault, Inactive Case

8:18 a.m., S. Robert St., Intoxicated Person, Verbal Warning

11:46 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

11:57 a.m., S. Grant Ave. Welfare Check, Officer Closed

2:24 p.m., E. Franklin St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

2:52 p.m., Hilltop Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Officer Closed

3:01 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

10:07 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Assisting Other Agencies, Officer Closed

10:45 p.m., Venus St., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

Thursday, June 30

8:18 a.m., E. Church St., Found Property, Inactive Case

9:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

9:17 a.m., W. 2nd St., Parking Enforcement, Officer Closed

11:12 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Parking Enforcement, Officer Closed

12:41 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check, Officer Closed

2:51 p.m., S. Henry St., Theft, Inactive Case

3:09 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued

3:09 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Civil Issues, Officer Closed

3:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Officer Closed

4:18 p.m., S. Henry St., Theft, Inactive Case

6:25 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

10:55 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

11:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Officer Closed

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Share feedback on this article


Tags

Load comments