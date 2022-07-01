featured Pierre Police Blotter for June 29-30 Jul 1, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday, June 2912:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assault, Inactive Case8:18 a.m., S. Robert St., Intoxicated Person, Verbal Warning11:46 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning11:57 a.m., S. Grant Ave. Welfare Check, Officer Closed2:24 p.m., E. Franklin St., Vandalism, Inactive Case2:52 p.m., Hilltop Dr., Assisting Other Agencies, Officer Closed3:01 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate10:07 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Assisting Other Agencies, Officer Closed10:45 p.m., Venus St., Suspicious Person, Unable to LocateThursday, June 308:18 a.m., E. Church St., Found Property, Inactive Case9:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Theft, Inactive Case9:17 a.m., W. 2nd St., Parking Enforcement, Officer Closed11:12 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Parking Enforcement, Officer Closed12:41 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check, Officer Closed2:51 p.m., S. Henry St., Theft, Inactive Case3:09 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Citation Issued3:09 p.m., Bridgeview Ave., Civil Issues, Officer Closed3:29 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Officer Closed4:18 p.m., S. Henry St., Theft, Inactive Case6:25 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate10:55 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate11:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, Officer ClosedUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Officer Police Crime Highway Criminal Law Welfare E. Parking Check Enforcement Agency Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.