Friday, June 3

12:12 a.m., Yucca Dr., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

2:19 a.m., Hwy 1806, Assisting Other Agencies

7:27 a.m., E. Reen St., Civil Issues

11:31 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case

12:25 p.m., N. Fir St., Extra Patrol

12:46 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

2:43 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:35 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Code Enforcement

4 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

4:24 p.m., Hwy 14, Alarms, False Alarm

5:23 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Missing

5:32 p.m., E. Church St., Information

6:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:04 p.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies

11:41 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., DUI, Refer to Prosecutor

Saturday, June 4

9:02 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash

9:23 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

11:59 a.m., Manchester Dr., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

1:04 p.m., Crested Ave., Animal Missing

1:10 p.m., W. 3rd St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

2:57 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace

4:02 p.m., Manchester Dr., Extra Patrol

6:56 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check

8:12 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate

10:04 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check

10:47 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

10:55 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

Sunday, June 5

12:45 p.m., E. Hwy 14, Welfare Check

2:06 p.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:44 a.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

11:18 a.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

12:27 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

2:10 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Bike

2:37 p.m., Stage Rd., Assisting Other Agencies

2:51 p.m., E. Park St., Assault

3:06 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Mental Health

3:17 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Mental Health

4:45 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound

5:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., PARS Assistance

6:09 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

7:06 p.m., E. Kay St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:21 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Family and Children

8:36 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

8:44 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

9:28 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:01 p.m., E. Wells Ave., All Other Criminal, Offenses Detained

10:59 p.m., E. 5th St., All Other Criminal, Offenses Detained

11:04 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

11:49 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

