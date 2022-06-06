Friday, June 3
12:12 a.m., Yucca Dr., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate
2:19 a.m., Hwy 1806, Assisting Other Agencies
7:27 a.m., E. Reen St., Civil Issues
11:31 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Fraud, Inactive Case
12:25 p.m., N. Fir St., Extra Patrol
12:46 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case
2:43 p.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
3:35 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Code Enforcement
4 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service
4:24 p.m., Hwy 14, Alarms, False Alarm
5:23 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Missing
5:32 p.m., E. Church St., Information
6:01 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies
10:04 p.m., S. 1st St., Assisting Other Agencies
11:41 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., DUI, Refer to Prosecutor
Saturday, June 4
9:02 a.m., S. Pierre St., Traffic Crash
9:23 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
11:59 a.m., Manchester Dr., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor
1:04 p.m., Crested Ave., Animal Missing
1:10 p.m., W. 3rd St., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning
2:57 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace
4:02 p.m., Manchester Dr., Extra Patrol
6:56 p.m., E. Park St., Welfare Check
8:12 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Intoxicated Person, Unable to Locate
10:04 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check
10:47 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
10:55 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
Sunday, June 5
12:45 p.m., E. Hwy 14, Welfare Check
2:06 p.m., S. Pierre St., Animal Complaint — Domestic
10:44 a.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning
11:18 a.m., Northstar Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
12:27 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
2:10 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Found Bike
2:37 p.m., Stage Rd., Assisting Other Agencies
2:51 p.m., E. Park St., Assault
3:06 p.m., S. Filmore Ave., Mental Health
3:17 p.m., E. 4th St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
3:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Mental Health
4:45 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Found, Animal Impound
5:27 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., PARS Assistance
6:09 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash
7:06 p.m., E. Kay St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
7:21 p.m., S. Lincoln Ave., Family and Children
8:36 p.m., W. Broadway Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic
8:44 p.m., E. Elizabeth St., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate
9:28 p.m., S. Pierre St., Intoxicated Person, Detained
10:01 p.m., E. Wells Ave., All Other Criminal, Offenses Detained
10:59 p.m., E. 5th St., All Other Criminal, Offenses Detained
11:04 p.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm
11:49 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
