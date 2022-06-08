Monday, June 6

12:58 a.m., Polaris Ave., Mental Health

6:01 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:23 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Alarms

8:44 a.m., N. Yankton Ave., Welfare Check

10:07 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

1:33 p.m., Hwy 1806, Traffic Complaint

1:56 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Traffic Crash

2:49 p.m., E. Reen St., Mental Health

3:42 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm

3:46 p.m., E. Irwin St., Civil Issues

5:44 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

6:45 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

8:19 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Information, Unable to Locate

9:14 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

11:10 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:37 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information

Tuesday, June 7

2:09 a.m., Capital Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

2:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:27 a.m., Lakeview Ct., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

7:35 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Alarms

8:43 a.m., E. 5th St., Domestic — No Assault

9:20 a.m., Eastgate Ave., Civil Issues

9:55 a.m., Brookstone Loop., Public Service

10:57 a.m., S. Grant Ave., Welfare Check

1:15 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

1:48 p.m., Brookstone Loop, Public Service

2:01 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., PARS Assistance

2:51 p.m., S. Central Ave., Found Property, Inactive Case

3:30 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

3:46 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Parking Enforcement, Verbal Warning

4:21 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., PARS Assistance

4:31 p.m., S. Pierre St., Warrant or Summons, Detained

4:38 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Disorderly Conduct

5 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint

5:03 p.m., W. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:32 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

5:39 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, Animal Found

6:48 p.m., E. Church St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

9:58 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Share feedback on this article


Tags

Load comments