Wednesday, June 8

8:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

10:23 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

12:16 p.m., Hwy 14 EB, Traffic Complaint

2:59 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash

3:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property, Unfounded

3:55 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Welfare Check

3:59 p.m., 4th St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:29 p.m., E. 5th St., Mischief

11:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Thursday, June 9

2:56 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault

11:39 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

12:08 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash

1:49 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

2:03 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

3:06 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

3:58 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:04 p.m., Sandstone Pl., Domestic — No Assault

5:10 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Family and Children

9:17 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person

10:34 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate

11:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil Issues

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

