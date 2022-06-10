featured Pierre Police Blotter for June 8-9 Jun 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, June 88:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash10:23 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning12:16 p.m., Hwy 14 EB, Traffic Complaint2:59 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash3:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property, Unfounded3:55 p.m., S. Jefferson Ave., Welfare Check3:59 p.m., 4th St., Assisting Other Agencies8:29 p.m., E. 5th St., Mischief11:40 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False AlarmThursday, June 92:56 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Domestic — No Assault11:39 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning12:08 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Crash1:49 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health2:03 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Theft, Inactive Case3:06 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case3:58 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies5:04 p.m., Sandstone Pl., Domestic — No Assault5:10 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Family and Children9:17 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Intoxicated Person10:34 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Mischief, Unable to Locate11:26 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Civil IssuesUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Copy article link Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Share feedback on this article Thanks for the feedback. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dr. W. Highway W. Sioux Police Blotter Agency Crash Officer Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
