Pierre Police Blotter for June 9-11
Jun 14, 2023

Friday, June 9
12:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
1:30 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, information
8:06 a.m., E. Sully Ave., mischief
9:39 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., alarms, false alarm
9:52 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
10:49 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
11:55 a.m., Manchester Dr., suspicious person, unable to locate
12:49 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning
12:54 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., missing property, inactive case
1:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
1:44 p.m., Abbey Rd., welfare check
2:37 p.m., S. Central Ave., intoxicated person
2:57 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash
3:52 p.m., Nicollet Ave., welfare check
4:18 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., civil issues
5:53 p.m., E. Kay St., mischief
6:50 p.m., Hwy 63, traffic complaint, unable to locate
7:16 p.m., E. Park St., information
7:16 p.m., E. Park St., civil issues
8:11 p.m., S. Fort St., theft
9:18 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., harassment
11:01 p.m., Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate

Saturday, June 10
2:53 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., found property
8:14 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., extra patrol
11:26 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., parking enforcement
1:03 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., information
1:55 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, refer to prosecutor
2:26 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., intoxicated person, detained
4:25 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies
4:35 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., found property
4:55 p.m., Venus St., family and children, unable to locate
7:39 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., family and children, refer to prosecutor
8:30 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained
8:36 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint
11:55 p.m., W. 5th St., information, unable to locate

Sunday, June 11
12:31 a.m., Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
2:10 a.m., E. 5th St., suspicious person
2:20 a.m., Reen St., assisting other agencies
5:27 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
11:21 a.m., S. Buchanan Ave., animal missing
11:37 a.m., Izaak Walton Rd., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
1:49 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
6:15 p.m., E. Franklin St., civil issues
6:39 p.m., S. Brule St., accidental damage
7:14 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., animal complaint - domestic

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
