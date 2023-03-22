Thursday, Mar. 16
12:21 a.m., E. Park St., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
12:35 a.m., N. Highland Ave., disorderly conduct
7:41 a.m., Fir St., animal complaint - domestic, animal released to
9:38 a.m., E. Sully Ave., welfare check
10:15 a.m., E. Church St., found property
11:41 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
3:21 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash
5:50 p.m., E. Church St., intoxicated person, detained
10:04 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, verbal warning
Friday, Mar. 17
12:05 a.m., Eastgate Ave., intoxicated person
12:36 a.m., S. Madison Ave., intoxicated person, detained
3:24 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
6:02 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., harassment, refer to prosecutor
9:23 a.m., E. 8th St., vandalism, unfounded
9:26 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
10:01 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., mischief
11:45 a.m., S. Arthur Ave., suspicious person, unfounded
1:17 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
2:35 p.m., N. Poplar Ave., animal complaint - domestic
4:35 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., public service
6:22 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., information
7:12 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., harassment
7:18 p.m., Pierre St., traffic enforcement, citation issued
7:34 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., accidental damage
7:36 p.m., S. Central Ave., information
8:02 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person
8:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., trespass
9:35 p.m., Memory Ln., welfare check
11:08 p.m., E. Park St., welfare check, unable to locate
Saturday, Mar. 18
12:02 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
1:45 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
3:23 a.m., Abbey Rd., animal missing, animal released to
9:15 a.m., Hampton Dr., traffic crash, inactive case
12:02 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., civil issues
12:06 p.m., E. Humboldt St., disorderly conduct
1:01 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., theft, inactive case
2:25 p.m., W. 3rd St., animal complaint - domestic
6:07 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct
7:17 p.m., E. Wells Ave., intoxicated person, detained
10:44 p.m., Church St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
11:53 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
Sunday, Mar. 19
12:52 a.m., Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
6:17 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
10:12 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., welfare check
11:16 a.m., Manchester Dr., family and children, refer to prosecutor
11:35 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash
12:07 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., assisting other agencies
12:48 p.m., Laframboise, animal complaint - domestic
2:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
2:50 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash, unable to locate
7:55 p.m., Bulow Dr., extra patrol
11:03 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
