Pierre Police Blotter for Mar. 27- 29 Apr 1, 2023

Monday, Mar. 27
12:43 a.m., N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
4:36 a.m., E. Park Ave., assisting other agencies, unable to locate
4:59 a.m., N. Highland Ave., mental health
7:52 a.m., N. Evans St., traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues
8:59 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., mental health
9:10 a.m., N. Highland Ave., civil issues
10:06 a.m., W. 3rd St., found property
11:55 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
12:09 p.m., N. Lincoln Ave., missing property
1:51 p.m., Clarice Dr., disorderly conduct, refer to prosecutor
3:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., suspicious item, unable to locate
3:07 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., disorderly conduct
3:24 p.m., S. Washington Ave., disorderly conduct
3:59 p.m., Abbey Rd., PARS assistance
4:17 p.m., Abbey Rd., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound

Tuesday, Mar. 28
1:13 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
3:16 a.m., 4th St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
7:39 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., domestic - no assault, unable to locate
8:22 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., PARS assistance
9:41 a.m., Bushfield Dr., found property
11:12 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., civil issues
11:46 a.m., E. Cabot St., extra patrol
12:45 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., drug offense, refer to prosecutor
1:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
3:43 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., trespass, refer to prosecutor
3:43 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., mental health, unfounded
5:47 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., information
7:09 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint - domestic
9:07 p.m., E. 5th St., missing person
10:55 p.m., Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued

Wednesday, Mar. 29
12:02 a.m., Coyote St., extra patrol
1:53 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct
1:56 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., civil issues
9:44 p.m., E. Sully Ave., parking enforcement, unfounded
9:50 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., traffic crash, verbal warning

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
