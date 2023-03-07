featured Pierre Police Blotter for Mar. 3 - Mar. 6 Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pierre Police Blotter for Mar. 3 - Mar. 6Friday, March 312:25 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., intoxicated person, detained1:02 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct10:51 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., trespass1:32 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash3 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., traffic complaint5:12 p.m., Orion Ave., animal complaint5:52 p.m., E. Park St., animal complaint10:47 p.m., E. Wells Ave., alcohol violation, citation issuedSaturday, Mar. 411:37 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash12:41 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., stolen vehicle12:52 p.m., S. Polk Ave., animal complaint1:29 p.m., S. Van Buren Ave., harassment1:52 p.m., N. First St., traffic complaint3:16 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash, citation issued5:54 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., missing property6:04 p.m., S. Poplar St., animal complaint, verbal warning6:46 p.m., E Sully Ave., animal complaint, citation issued6:59 p.m., East Gate Ave., traffic crash, officer closedSunday, Mar. 51:52 a.m., N. Spruce Ave., intoxicated person7:02 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning7:08 p.m., E. Park St., animal complaint, unable to locateMonday, Mar. 64:09 a.m., E. Wells Ave., found property7:52 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crashUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Religion Police Medicine Law Roads And Traffic Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
