Thursday, Mar. 30
12:19 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., drug offense, citation issued
12:57 a.m., Kennedy Dr., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
7:13 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash, citation issued
11:29 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
3:40 p.m., Pierce Ave., found property
7:23 p.m., E. Humboldt St., civil issues
7:37 p.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check
8:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., civil issues
10:01 p.m., E. 5th St., information
Friday, Mar. 31
10:01 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person
12:16 p.m., E. Park St., civil issues
12:18 p.m., Lakeview Dr., civil issues
12:55 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies
1:41 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., animal complaint - domestic
2:03 p.m., E. Church St., mischief, unable to locate
5:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., assisting other agencies
5:53 p.m., E. Irwin St., disorderly conduct
6:01 p.m., S. Henry St., assault, refer to prosecutor
7:08 p.m., SD Hwy 34, public service
8:46 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
9:18 p.m., Northstar Ave., welfare check
Saturday, Apr. 1
1:08 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., information, citation issued
3:58 a.m., E. Church St., assisting other agencies
9:17 a.m., S. Robert St., assault, refer to prosecutor
10:00 a.m., S. Coteau St., alarms, false alarm
1:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues
2:40 p.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check
5:32 p.m., Currant Dr., traffic crash
5:36 p.m., E. Sully Ave., found property
6:39 p.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check
8:27 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
9:35 p.m., Northstar Ave., welfare check
10:20 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., information
10:53 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
11:14 p.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint, unfounded
11:32 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, detained
Sunday, Apr. 2
1:32 a.m., Northstar Ave., welfare check
2:01 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
2:40 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
4:09 a.m., Buffalo St., family and children
9:05 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic crash
1:10 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., vandalism, inactive case
2:06 p.m., E. Island View Dr., found bike
3:18 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., disorderly conduct
4:03 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., welfare check
5:14 p.m., S. Hayes Ave., disturbing the peace
9:00 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., assisting other agencies
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
