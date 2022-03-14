Purchase Access

Friday, March 11

9:11 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:24 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Public Service

9:41 a.m., E. 4th St., Welfare Check

12:20 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Tobacco Violation, Citation Issued

1:27 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Found Property

4:04 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Information

5:18 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

5:54 p.m., E. Erskine St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:59 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

6:22 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Complaint — Non-Domestic, Unable to Locate

6:33 p.m., N. Tyler Ave., Family and Children

6:37 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

8:57 p.m., N. Fir St., Assisting Other Agencies

9:08 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

10:42 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Found Property

11:47 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health, Detained

Saturday, March 12

2:04 a.m., E. 5th St., Information, Unable to Locate

2:05 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alcohol Violation, Citation Issued

From the Newsroom

11:49 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service

12:48 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Refer to Prosecutor

5:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

5:51 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unfounded

6:50 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:02 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

8:58 p.m., E. Hwy 14, Suspicious Vehicle, Verbal Warning

Sunday, March 13

11:04 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., PARS Assistance

11:19 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:35 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Missing

3:21 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Public Service

6:16 p.m., E. Irwin St., Assisting Other Agencies

6:25 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Mischief

6:56 p.m., N. Yankton Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:35 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

11:29 p.m., Parkwood Dr., Alarms, False Alarm

2:26 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

