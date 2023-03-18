featured Pierre Police Blotter for March 13-15 Mar 18, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Mar 138:15 a.m., Abbey Rd., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued9:18 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., welfare check10:34 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies10:39 a.m., Kennedy Dr., assisting other agencies2:54 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., trespass3:26 p.m., E. PLeasant Dr., intoxicated person, detained3:32 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate8:37 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., suspicious person10:51 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., alarms, false alarmTuesday, March 143:40 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., assisting other agencies9:13 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., suspicious vehicle2:20 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., found property5:15 p.m., E. Church St., public service7:18 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locateWednesday, March 1512:24 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., disorderly conduct, citation issued6:49 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., suspicious vehicle8:12 a.m., N. Buchanan Ave., extra patrol10:22 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., welfare check10:47 a.m., E. 5th St., civil issues1:32 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, found property3:44 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., assisting other agencies9:43 p.m., Eastgate Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate11:48 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaintUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Law Security And Public Safety Roads And Traffic Crime Institutions Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
