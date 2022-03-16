Purchase Access

Monday, March 14

2:26 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:25 a.m., Airport Rd., Animal Found, Animal Impound

10:32 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

11:26 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Found Property

11:28 a.m., Park St., Found Property

1:30 p.m., E. Church St., Assisting Other Agencies

4:40 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

6:24 p.m., E. Kay St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

6:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, March 15

1:26 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Information

2:12 p.m., Sunset Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

5:15 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Parking Enforcement

5:40 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

5:40 p.m., Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

7:18 p.m., Riggs Dr., Traffic Crash

9:22 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies, False Alarm

9:34 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Parking Enforcement

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



