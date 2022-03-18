Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wednesday, March 16

10:25 a.m., S. Harrison Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:38 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Animal Trap Request, Animal Impound

12:53 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

3:38 p.m., W. Pleasant Ave., Welfare Check

6 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

7:28 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Civil Issues

11:34 p.m., S. Oneida Ave., Suspicious Vehicle, Unable to Locate

Thursday, March 17

1:04 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Information

2:55 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:19 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., Alarms, False Alarm

8:49 a.m., Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

From the Newsroom

More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.


9:45 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

12:20 p.m., Neltom Dr., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

1:10 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., Fraud

2:13 p.m., E. Kay St., Code Enforcement

3:18 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., Disorderly Conduct

3:53 p.m., Hampton Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

4:07 p.m., S. Pierre St., Signal 2

4:50 p.m., E. 5th St., Welfare Check, Inactive Case

6:32 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:48 p.m., Sheila Dr., Information

9:20 p.m., S. Central Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

9:25 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Missing

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



Tags

Load comments