Wednesday, March 2

3:36 a.m., E. Franklin St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

6:31 a.m., Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

8:17 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

8:59 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:25 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

2:45 p.m., E. SIoux Ave., Mental Health

3:11 pm.., N. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

3:50 p.m., W. 5th St., Family and Children

5:28 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:49 p.m., Lee Hill Rd., Family and Children

7:06 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unfounded

10:15 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Information

Thursday, March 3

8:28 a.m., N. Adams Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

9:20 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

11:51 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

1:15 p.m., S. Central Ave., Civil Issues

1:57 p.m., S. Robert St., Vandalism, Inactive Case

4:46 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Released To

4:49 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Public Service

5:04 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., Family and Children

5:53 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

6:05 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

7:03 p.m., Nicollet Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:56 p.m., E. 5th St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

10:54 p.m., S. Cleveland Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

