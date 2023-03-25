featured Pierre Police Blotter for March 20-22 Mar 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, March 204:39 a.m., Yellowstone St., assisting other agencies, false alarm8:56 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., suspicious person9:19 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., vandalism, inactive case12:38 p.m., N. Highland Ave., welfare check1:24 p.m., Eastgate Ave., civil issues2:42 p.m., W. Elizabeth St., found property2:53 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., harassment3:57 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., civil issues4:36 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., harassment6:02 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., civil issues7:01 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint10:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., found propertyTuesday, March 2112:46 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm2:06 a.m., E. 5th St., vandalism, inactive case2:27 a.m., S. Jefferson St., disturbing the peace7:28 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic crash, citation issued12:48 p.m., E. Sully Ave., suspicious person, unfounded4:37 p.m., N. Pierce Ave., code enforcement, written warning6:43 p.m., S. Robert St., traffic complaint11:38 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued11:38 p.m., E. Park St., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locateWednesday, March 221:06 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., information9:19 a.m., E. Elizabeth St., vandalism, inactive case3:37 p.m., S. Madison Ave., family and children4:00 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., information8:24 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., drug offense, citation issued9:15 p.m., E. Irwin St., mental healthUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Medicine Roads And Traffic Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
