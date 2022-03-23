Purchase Access

Monday, March 21

12:55 a.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies, Unable to Locate

1:58 a.m., N. Deadwood St., Assisting Other Agencies

2:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:25 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

9:56 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

1:41 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Welfare Check

3:53 p.m., Venus St., Mental Health, Detained

10:07 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Missing Property

10:41 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Welfare Check

Tuesday, March 22

12:03 a.m., Orion Ave., Extra Patrol

12:28 a.m., S. Filmore Ave., Suspicious Person, Unable to Locate

10:33 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Trespass, Verbal Warning

4:28 p.m., Sunset Dr., Welfare Check

5:28 p.m., S. Pierre St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

8:54 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



