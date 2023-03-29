Thursday, March 23
12:36 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., found property
9:37 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., juvenile offenses, verbal warning
12:11 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., civil issues
12:22 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., family and children, refer to prosecutor
1:04 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., alarms, false alarm
1:38 p.m., S. Adams Ave., information
1:39 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., assisting other agencies
1:40 p.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
2:06 p.m., S. Jackson Ave., extra patrol
4:07 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
5:12 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., harassment, unfounded
9:59 p.m., 205th St., mental health
11:37 p.m., E. Park St., welfare check
Friday, March 24
1:53 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disturbing the peace
2:31 a.m., Parkwood Dr., information
3:31 a.m., E. Park St., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
8:13 a.m., Lakeview Dr., traffic crash
8:19 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person, detained
8:50 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash
9:34 a.m., S. Washington Ave., welfare check
9:35 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., information
11:21 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., drug offense, refer to prosecutor
12:10 p.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint, citation issued
12:42 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., tobacco violation, verbal warning
4:46 p.m., Sheila Dr., PARS assistance
4:51 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
5:11 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., found property
5:28 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., parking enforcement, verbal warning
6:45 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., traffic complaint
7:07 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., information
7:43 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct
8:35 p.m., N. Oneida Ave., animal missing, unable to locate
10:02 p.m., E. 5th St., missing person
10:12 p.m., N. US Hwy 14, welfare check
11:43 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., family and children
11:59 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., fireworks, unable to locate
Saturday, March 25
12:33 a.m., E. 3rd St., missing person
12:47 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
2:59 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
3:25 a.m., S. Pierre St., intoxicated person, detained
6:41 a.m., E. Wells Ave., animal complaint - deer
7:18 a.m., E. Prospect Ave., domestic - no assault
9:07 a.m., E. Humboldt St., found bike
9:24 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
11:29 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
12:25 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., welfare check
12:41 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning
3:00 p.m., Hwy 14, animal complaint - non-domestic
6:18 p.m., S. Garfield Ave., alarms
8:46 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., animal missing, unable to locate
8:55 p.m., Marina Ave., mischief
10:53 p.m., S. Pierre St., intoxicated person, unable to locate
Sunday, March 26
12:55 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained
2:28 a.m., S. Grant Ave., animal complaint - domestic, verbal warning
4:09 a.m., E. Wells Ave., assisting other agencies
6:57 a.m., W. Capitol Ave, intoxicated person, detained
8:49 a.m., Lakeview Dr., information
11:58 a.m., E. Sully Ave., disturbing the peace, unable to locate
7:22 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic
10:01 p.m., S. Robert St., information
10:44 p.m., E. US Hwy 14, suspicious person
11:11 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.