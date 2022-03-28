Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Friday, March 25

1:51 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Traffic Enforcement, Citation Issued

4:21 a.m., Hwy 14, Assisting Other Agencies

7:30 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Vandalism, Refer to Prosecutor

8:46 a.m., E. Church St., Protection Order Violation, Refer to Prosecutor

9:07 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., Found Property

9:51 a.m., Kennedy Dr., Family and Children, Citation Issued

10:41 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Civil Issues

11:58 a.m., S. Pierre St., Welfare Check

12:04 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

3:41 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Crash

4:30 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Harassment

4:37 p.m., S. Central Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Unable to Locate

8:50 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Traffic Complaint

8:53 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:06 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:06 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

10:33 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Civil Issues

Saturday, March 26

2:37 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Missing Person

6:39 a.m., Lancaster Loop, Suspicious Vehicle

11:11 a.m., E. Park St., Information, Refer to Prosecutor

2:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Mischief, Inactive Case

2:53 p.m., Kennedy Dr. B6, Domestic — No Assault, Unfounded

6:37 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct, Verbal Warning

7:13 p.m., S. Central Ave., Disorderly Conduct

8:43 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

Sunday, March 27

9:57 a.m., W. Prospect Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

11:06 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

1:26 p.m., S. Robert St., Harassment

2 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Found Property

2:46 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Suspicious Person

4:50 p.m., W. 2nd St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

6:09 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Bite

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



Tags

Load comments