Monday, March 28

2:30 a.m., E. Kay St., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

7:23 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Parking Enforcement

8:55 a.m., S. Polk Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

9:02 a.m., 5th St., Animal Found, Animal Impound

9:24 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Found Property

10:23 a.m., S. Central Ave., Welfare Check

1:09 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

1:15 p.m., S. Buchanan Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

1:34 p.m., E. Irwin St., Welfare Check

2:50 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

3:38 p.m., Plum Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

3:56 p.m., E. Green St., Animal Trap, Animal Impound

4:10 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., Information

4:48 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

5:51 p.m., E. Park St., Information

5:57 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash, Unfounded

6:52 p.m., S. Pierre St., Parking Enforcement, Unable to Locate

Tuesday, March 29

12 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint

8:02 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

8:38 a.m., E. Capitol Ave., Mental Health

12:04 p.m., E. Church St., Disorderly Conduct

12:43 p.m., W. 8th St., Assisting Other Agencies

3:14 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Assisting Other Agencies

3:28 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

3:48 p.m., Hwy 14, Mental Health

5:04 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Trespass, Unable to Locate

5:48 p.m., S. Henry St., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

11:13 p.m., Buffalo St., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



