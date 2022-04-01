Purchase Access

Wednesday, March 30

2:08 a.m., Truck Stop Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

7:39 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Juvenile Offenses, Citation Issued

7:47 a.m., 4th St., Traffic Complaint

8:08 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

10:16 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Mental Health

12:54 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Theft, Inactive Case

3:39 p.m., N. Grand Ave., Civil Issues

5:56 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Disorderly Conduct

10:31 p.m., Kennedy Dr., Family and Children

Thursday, March 31

10:07 a.m., N. Van Buren Ave., Information

11:14 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Missing Property

1:58 p.m., E. Park St., Civil Issues

3:35 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Mental Health

3:39 p.m., E. Kay St., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

6:52 p.m., S. 1st St., Traffic Complaint

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



