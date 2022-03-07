Purchase Access

Friday, March 4

12:54 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person

6:53 a.m., S. Central Ave., Intoxicated Person

7:13 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Domestic — No Assault

8:24 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., Disorderly Conduct

4:52 p.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic

7:33 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Public Service

8:28 p.m., S. Robert St., Assault, Unfounded

8:48 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

9:04 p.m., E. Hwy 14, Domestic — No Assault, Unable to Locate

10:42 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check

Saturday, March 5

1:44 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Information

4:48 a.m., E. Fourth St., Intoxicated Person

6:27 a.m., N. Jackson Ave., Public Service

9:26 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Parking Enforcement

1:44 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Public Service

3:09 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

4:39 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:25 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

5:31 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

7:29 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Information, Inactive Case

7:52 p.m., E. Park Ave., Animal Missing

7:56 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Welfare Check

8:58 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Domestic — No Assault, Detained

Sunday, March 6

1:53 p.m., Deadwood St., Disorderly Conduct

3:35 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated, Person Detained

9:05 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Animal Missing

10:18 p.m., Izaak Walton Rd., Animal Missing, Unable to Locate

11:31 p.m., E. Sully Ave., Animal Missing

2:52 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Mischief, Unfounded

3:53 p.m., Bulow Dr., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Verbal Warning

4:23 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

5:09 p.m., S. Henry St., Assisting Other Agencies

5:53 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Complaint

6:02 p.m., Marina Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

8:13 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Traffic Crash, Refer to Prosecutor

10:05 p.m., S. Brule St., Welfare Check

11:11 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

