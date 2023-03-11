featured Pierre Police Blotter for March 6-8 Mar 11, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email City of Pierre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, March 64:09 a.m., E. Wells Ave., found property4:40 a.m., S. Poplar Ave., assisting other agencies7:52 a.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic crash, verbal warning8:03 a.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic crash9:08 a.m., S. Pierce Ave., traffic crash - injury, citation issued9:43 a.m., S. Roosevelt Ave., vandalism, inactive case3:12 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct3:51 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., alarms4:05 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, information4:15 p.m., S. Central Ave., animal found, animal impound4:39 p.m., Manchester Dr., extra patrol5:25 p.m., Lakeview Ct., animal complaint - domestic6:58 p.m., E. Wells Ave., disorderly conduct10:19 p.m., E. 5th St., suspicious person, inactive case10:24 p.m., E. Wells Ave., welfare check, unable to locateTuesday, March 78:02 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint - non-domestic1:47 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., parking enforcement2:38 p.m., E. Sully Ave., welfare check3:34 p.m., N. Grand Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued4:50 p.m., E. Sully Ave., traffic complaint, refer to prosecutor8:28 p.m., E. Humboldt St., mental health, detainedWednesday, March 83:48 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34, found property3:52 a.m., E. SD Hwy 34 found property7:21 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person, detained10:32 a.m., S. Central Ave., welfare check1:07 p.m., Arthur St., traffic crash, citation issued5:40 p.m., N. Monroe Ave., disorderly conductUnless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Police Medicine Engineering Crime Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit
