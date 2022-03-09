Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Monday, March 7

7:41 a.m., E. Park St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

11:26 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

11:33 a.m., E. Irwin St., Extra Patrol

4:18 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., Information

7:20 p.m., S. Central Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:58 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., Welfare Check

11:52 p.m., S. Brule St., Extra Patrol

Tuesday, March 8

1:28 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Domestic — No Assault, Verbal Warning

6:53 a.m., W. Capitol Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

7:41 a.m., Hwy 1804, Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

12:30 p.m., Venus St., Family and Children

1:12 p.m., S. Central Ave., Warrant or Summons

From the Newsroom

More than 4,000 people receive our email newsletter, are you one of them? It's free to join and you can stop anytime.


2 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

2:32 p.m., Eastgate Ave., Mental Health, Detained

2:37 p.m., Venus St., All Other Criminal Offenses, Inactive Case

2:42 p.m., W. 5th St., Mental Health

3:48 p.m., N. Fir St., Intoxicated Person, Detained

3:49 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash

5:22 p.m., S. Pierce Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic

5:27 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Warrant or Summons, Refer to Prosecutor

6:28 p.m., S. Polk Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

9:38 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Harassment

10:28 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

11:18 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

Tags

Load comments