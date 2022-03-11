Purchase Access

Wednesday, March 9

3:08 a.m., N. Grand Ave., Parking Enforcement, Parking Ticket Issued

8:43 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Welfare Check, Unable to Locate

12:35 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

1:33 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Found Property

4:11 p.m., E. Park St., Traffic Crash, Inactive Case

4:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Crash, Verbal Warning

5:22 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Missing Property, Inactive Case

Thursday, March 10

1:54 a.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Disturbing the Peace, Verbal Warning

7:06 a.m., Edgewater Dr., Vandalism, Inactive Case

7:33 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., Traffic Enforcement

8:40 a.m., S. Pierre St., Alarms, False Alarm

9:40 a.m., Mars St., Welfare Check

11:10 a.m., Venus St., Harassment, Refer to Prosecutor

3:19 p.m., Nicollet Ave., Traffic Crash

5:53 p.m., S. Washington Ave., Information

10:07 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Assisting Other Agencies

10:38 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.

