Thursday, March 9
3:53 a.m., E. 5th St., assisting other agencies
8:17 a.m., Stratford Pl., assisting other agencies
10:21 a.m., Hwy 14, assisting other agencies, unable to locate
12:34 p.m., E. Prospect Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
1:19 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., disorderly conduct
5:27 p.m., N. Huron Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
5:34 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., traffic crash
5:37 p.m., E. Park St., domestic - no assault
6:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
10:13 p.m., 7th St., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
10:35 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., suspicious person, unable to locate
11:41 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., disturbing the peace
11:55 p.m., Dakota Ave., traffic complaint, verbal warning
Friday, March 10
2:30 a.m., S. Van Buren Ave., domestic - no assault, unable to locate
6:09 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., assault, refer to prosecutor
7:51 a.m., Hwy 14, traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:43 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., missing property
8:48 a.m., S. Pierre St., theft, refer to prosecutor
12:34 p.m., S. Central Ave., mischief, verbal warning
1:21 p.m., S. Monroe Ave., disorderly conduct, unable to locate
1:45 p.m., W. Capitol Ave., information
2:07 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., information
4:19 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic crash
4:48 p.m., E. 4th St., traffic crash, citation issued
8:18 p.m., Marina Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
8:42 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic complaint
9:22 p.m., S. Pierre St., missing property
9:46 p.m., E. Broadway Ave., harassment
11:39 p.m., S. Poplar Ave., mental health, detained
Saturday, March 11
1:05 a.m., Buffalo St., family and children
1:55 a.m., Northstar Ave., civil issues
2:04 a.m., E. Sully Ave., mental health
3:21 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., disturbing the peace, verbal warning
11:10 a.m., Manchester Dr., parking enforcement, unfounded
2:33 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., trespass
5:51 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., disorderly conduct, unfounded
6:19 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., family and children
7:38 p.m., E. Irwin St., welfare check
7:42 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, accidental damage
8:08 p.m., S. Pierre St., suspicious person
9:20 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., Welfare Check
Sunday, March 12
12:26 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., traffic crash, unfounded
2:16 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., disorderly conduct
5:32 p.m., W. Missouri Ave., intoxicated person, unable to locate
7:34 p.m., Northstar Ave., civil issues
8:32 p.m., N. Spruce Ave., civil issues
11:32 p.m., W. 5th St., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
Unless otherwise indicated each call was closed by the responding officer.
