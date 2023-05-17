Thursday, May 11
12:30 a.m., Kennedy Dr., disturbing the peace
1:49 a.m., N. Grand Ave., intoxicated person, detained
2:44 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., intoxicated person
3:36 a.m., E. Sioux Ave., all other criminal offenses, refer to prosecutor
2:09 p.m., E. Cabot St., code enforcement
4:54 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unable to locate
5:56 p.m., Northstar Ave., animal found, animal impound
6:10 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., welfare check
6:57 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic
9:09 p.m., E. Erskine St., missing person
11:23 p.m., Flag Mountain Dr., assault, refer to prosecutor
11:31 p.m., Brookstone Loop, information
Friday, May 12
1:23 a.m., E. Pleasant Dr., animal complaint - domestic, animal released to
7:12 a.m., E. Humboldt St., parking enforcement
7:34 a.m., E. Broadway Ave., traffic crash, inactive case
11:41 a.m., Harrison Ave., welfare check
12:20 p.m., Madison Ave., suspicious person
2:04 p.m., E. Capitol Ave., suspicious person
3:12 p.m., Steamboat Park, found property
3:14 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., fraud
3:27 p.m., E. Pleasant Dr., traffic crash
3:51 p.m., S. Madison Ave., assisting other agencies
5:05 p.m., W. Pleasant Dr., found property
5:15 p.m., E. 5th St., welfare check
5:23 p.m., E. Missouri Ave., mischief
5:48 p.m., E. Dakota Ave., stolen vehicle, inactive case
6:19 p.m., E. Sully Ave., parking enforcement
9:41 p.m., N. Yankton Ave., juvenile offenses
10:34 p.m., E. Wells Ave., alarms, false alarm
10:44 p.m., E. 1st St., mischief
11:58 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., traffic complaint
Saturday, May 13
12:31 a.m., E. Wells Ave., traffic complaint
8:04 a.m., E. Hustan Ave., assisting other agencies
10:17 a.m., E. Irwin St., animal found, animal impound
12:30 p.m., Airport Rd., traffic enforcement, citation issued
2:24 p.m., Lakeview Ct., family and children
2:53 p.m., N. Deadwood St., assisting other agencies
6:17 p.m., N. Highland Ave., animal complaint - domestic, unfounded
9:44 p.m., N. Buchanan Ave., mischief
11:41 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., traffic enforcement, citation issued
Sunday, May 14
12:09 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., animal complaint - non-domestic
12:48 a.m., Northstar Ave., parking enforcement, parking ticket issued
12:59 a.m., S. Central Ave., disturbing the peace, detained
1:28 a.m., N. Harrison Ave., domestic - no assault
7:48 a.m., N. Euclid Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
8:02 a.m., Parkwood Dr., assisting other agencies
11:38 a.m., S. Pierre St., found property
3:47 p.m., Northstar Ave., animal complaint - domestic, animal impound
8:50 p.m., E. Church St., information, unable to locate
8:51 p.m., N. Harrison Ave., traffic complaint, unable to locate
8:59 p.m., E. Sully Ave., welfare check
9:54 p.m., Neltom Dr., suspicious person, unable to locate
10:45 p.m., N. Euclid Ave., intoxicated person, detained
11:58 p.m., Garfield Ave., information
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
