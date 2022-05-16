Friday, May 13
12:57 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Domestic — No Assault
2:10 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate
8:21 a.m., E. Park St., Code Enforcement
12:07 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint
12:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash
1:44 p.m., E. Hwy 14, Missing Property, Inactive Case
2:40 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service
3:28 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mental Health
7:46 p.m., S. Henry St., Assisting Other Agencies
8:20 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor
9:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
10:07 p.m., Riggs Dr., Suspicious Person
10:13 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
10:35 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct
11:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check
Saturday, May 14
1:13 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person
7:05 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
7:55 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Found Property
9:11 a.m., Mac Ln., Alarms, False Alarm
9:34 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm
11:47 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Surrendered
12:35 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Missing Property
1:04 p.m., Reen St., Harassment
2:03 p.m., E. Park St., Assault, Verbal Warning
3:57 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Found Property
5:52 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case
5:54 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Welfare Check
6:04 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Civil Issues
6:35 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained
9:27 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies, Verbal Warning
10:06 p.m., N. Willow Ave., Mischief
10:37 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:53 p.m., N. Central Ave., Extra Patrol
Sunday, May 15
1:49 a.m., Nutmeg Pl., Assisting Other Agencies
7:07 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate
10:27 a.m., Mercury St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound
1:18 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate
4:59 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate
7:21 p.m., E. Church St., Missing Property, Inactive Case
8:24 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues
10:09 p.m., S. Coteau St., Alarms, False Alarm
Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.
