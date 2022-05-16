Purchase Access

Friday, May 13

12:57 a.m., Flag Mountain Dr., Domestic — No Assault

2:10 a.m., N. Highland Ave., Disturbing the Peace, Unable to Locate

8:21 a.m., E. Park St., Code Enforcement

12:07 p.m., Hwy 14, Traffic Complaint

12:18 p.m., N. Garfield Ave., Traffic Crash

1:44 p.m., E. Hwy 14, Missing Property, Inactive Case

2:40 p.m., E. SD Hwy 34, Public Service

3:28 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Mental Health

7:46 p.m., S. Henry St., Assisting Other Agencies

8:20 p.m., W. Prospect Ave., Theft, Refer to Prosecutor

9:20 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

10:07 p.m., Riggs Dr., Suspicious Person

10:13 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

10:35 p.m., E. 5th St., Disorderly Conduct

11:52 p.m., W. Dakota Ave., Welfare Check

Saturday, May 14

1:13 a.m., W. Dakota Ave., Intoxicated Person

7:05 a.m., S. Garfield Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

7:55 a.m., S. Madison Ave., Found Property

9:11 a.m., Mac Ln., Alarms, False Alarm

9:34 a.m., W. Sioux Ave., Alarms, False Alarm

11:47 a.m., E. Dakota Ave., Animal Surrendered

12:35 p.m., N. Jackson Ave., Missing Property

1:04 p.m., Reen St., Harassment

2:03 p.m., E. Park St., Assault, Verbal Warning

3:57 p.m., Lakeview Ct., Found Property

5:52 p.m., N. Highland Ave., Vandalism, Inactive Case

5:54 p.m., N. Huron Ave., Welfare Check

6:04 p.m., E. Humboldt St., Civil Issues

6:35 p.m., E. Sioux Ave., Intoxicated Person, Detained

9:27 p.m., E. Park St., Assisting Other Agencies, Verbal Warning

10:06 p.m., N. Willow Ave., Mischief

10:37 p.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:53 p.m., N. Central Ave., Extra Patrol

Sunday, May 15

1:49 a.m., Nutmeg Pl., Assisting Other Agencies

7:07 a.m., E. Wells Ave., Traffic Complaint, Unable to Locate

10:27 a.m., Mercury St., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Animal Impound

1:18 p.m., W. Sioux Ave., Animal Complaint — Domestic, Unable to Locate

4:59 p.m., S. Harrison Ave., Disorderly Conduct, Unable to Locate

7:21 p.m., E. Church St., Missing Property, Inactive Case

8:24 p.m., S. Adams Ave., Civil Issues

10:09 p.m., S. Coteau St., Alarms, False Alarm

Unless otherwise indicated, each call was closed by the responding officer.



